Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Comparison - March 18, 2022
- Oil prices march back towards $110 as peace talks stall and Russia continues pounding Ukrainian cities - March 18, 2022
- UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions over illicit exports of gold from Congo - March 18, 2022