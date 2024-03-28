Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched up on Thursday, tracking an uptick in the prices of precious metals and crude oil, while investors awaited economic data that could offer clues to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Futures inch up on higher gold, crude prices; data on tap - March 28, 2024
- Gold price holds strength ahead of US core PCE inflation - March 28, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Even Fed hawkish comments do not seem to be affecting XAU/USD – Commerzbank - March 28, 2024