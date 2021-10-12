Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for its ongoing 4,000-meter drill program at the Omagh Project in Northern …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland - October 12, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Prices Rise On Global Cues - October 12, 2021
- Gold Bullion Update Report: CapitalVia Global - October 12, 2021