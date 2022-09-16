Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.79

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.79 ($0.37) and traded as high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to sink towards $1,600 on a weekly close below $1,675 – ANZ - September 16, 2022
- Gold price slips below Rs 50,000; should you buy? | Check rates in your city - September 16, 2022
- Domestic gold prices fall again as dollar index gains - September 16, 2022