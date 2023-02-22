Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU), as operator of the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”) under the joint venture (“JV”) with Gold Fields Ltd. (“Gold Fields”) (JSE: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Consolidate - February 22, 2023
- Lithium prices in China have tumbled 29% as slower EV demand hits ‘white gold’ - February 22, 2023
- Shanta Gold upgrade highlights ‘excellent potential’ at West Kenya, says broker - February 22, 2023