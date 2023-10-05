The average one-year price target for Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) has been revised to 0.92 / share. This is an increase of 62.57% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated August 31, 2023. The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts.
