Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) traded at $0.90 at close of the session on Friday, September 3, made an upward move of 5.03% on its previous day’s price. Looking at the stock we see that its previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Surging US Home Prices and Gold – What’s the Link? - September 6, 2021
- Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Continues To Be Hot This Week? - September 6, 2021
- Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger - September 6, 2021