Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to report the Company’s 2022 preliminary fourth quarter and full year operating results from the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”) located in Ghana,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GALIANO GOLD REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS, ON TRACK TO DELIVER UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT - January 19, 2023
- Gold futures mark first gain in 3 sessions - January 19, 2023
- How to Bet on Gold Price Rally With ETFs - January 19, 2023