Gold has posted an impressive gain over the past months. Gold mining shares have done even better. Read about the factors that point to a golden 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GDXU: If Gold’s Bullish Trend Continues, This Turbocharged ETN Could Continue To Soar (But Be Careful) - January 17, 2023
- Gold settles lower after ending last week at 9-month high - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stumbles toward $1905, albeit failing US yields and soft USD - January 17, 2023