Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) concluded the trading at $5.40 on Thursday, December 23 with a fall of -4.09% from its closing price on previous day. Taking a look at stock we notice that its last check on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -10.72% Over A Month. - December 25, 2021
- Why This Billionaire Investor Says Bitcoin Is Crushing Gold - December 25, 2021
- Genfit SA (GNFT) Could Be Possessing A Gold Mine - December 25, 2021