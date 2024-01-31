Member organisation the World Gold Council’s latest ‘Gold Demand Trends’ report, released on January 31, indicates that yearly gold demand – excluding over the counter (OTC) market demand – fell to 4 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investor Safe Havens in an Economic Downturn: Gold, Silver & Precious Metals - January 31, 2024
- Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision – What’s Next? - January 31, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 53 to Rs 62,500/10 g - January 31, 2024