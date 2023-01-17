The gold price could hit $2 000 (R33 930) an ounce this year on geopolitical uncertainty, Umthombo Wealth equity analyst, Sandile Magagula, said yesterday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Geopolitical uncertainty supports gold price in 2023 - January 17, 2023
- Celo Gold Crypto Price Prediction 2023 – Will CGLD Continue to Pump? - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates before resuming the uptrend toward $1,929 - January 17, 2023