Gold demand will win a “pronounced” boost from geopolitical uncertainty this year, an industry report predicted Wednesday, after the precious metal and haven investment hit a record-high price in 2023 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fluctuates as Fed’s pushes back on rate cuts - January 31, 2024
- The Chinese are piling into gold as stocks falter and the property market crumbles - January 31, 2024
- Investor Safe Havens in an Economic Downturn: Gold, Silver & Precious Metals - January 31, 2024