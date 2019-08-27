The fear of recession pushed the gold price to six years high; it touched the level of 1,555 on August 27, crossed above the target level mentioned previously. However, the price has retraced from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Get Ready For Gold To Touch $1,800 - August 27, 2019
- Gold little changed as traders seek clarity on trade war direction - August 27, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold little changed as traders seek clarity on trade war direction - August 27, 2019