Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (“Getchell” or the “Company”) is issuing this press release to comment on the recent trading activity of its common shares. The Company is not aware of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, July 30: Yellow metal gets slightly expensive; Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 30, 2022
- Getchell Gold Corp. Announces No Material Changes - July 30, 2022
- Gold Rates Today: Prices Up For Yellow Metal On July 30. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here - July 29, 2022