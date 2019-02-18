After bottoming out at the turn of the century, gold surged over the next decade, especially during the financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession. The price dropped off again during the long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-week highs; trade talk hopes whet risk-appetite - February 17, 2019
- GLD: A Gold Hedge Against A Coming Recession? - February 17, 2019
- Gold bulls set targets on a run to YTD highs up at $1,326/oz - February 17, 2019