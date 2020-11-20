Over 90% of the world’s gold has been mined All the world’s mined gold would make a smaller cube than you might think Gold doesn’t age Humans have known about it for more than 5,000 years There have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Glittering facts about gold you probably didn’t know - November 20, 2020
- Will More Bearishness Cause Gold Prices to Crumble to DUST? - November 20, 2020
- Gold price firms as Mnuchin rekindles U.S. stimulus hopes - November 20, 2020