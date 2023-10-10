Global central banks have been buying record amounts of gold as they seek to diversify their reserves away from the dollar. The trend will likely continue, according to State Street.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global central banks are hoarding gold like never before as they seek to reduce ‘overconcentration’ of dollar reserves - October 10, 2023
- Gold rally loses steam as yields edge up, stocks rebound - October 10, 2023
- Scotiabank Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eldorado Gold (EGO) - October 10, 2023