Equity markets gained globally on Tuesday as upbeat corporate earnings buoyed investor appetite for riskier investments, while gold prices fell nearly 1%. The three major U.S. stock indexes closed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls - October 26, 2021
- Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls - October 26, 2021
- Gold prices fall, as consumer confidence rebounds, Facebook revenue fails to meet expectations [Video] - October 26, 2021