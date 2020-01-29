The global stash of gold held in exchange-traded funds has hit the highest level in seven years as the spread of the novel coronavirus spurs investors to beef up holdings of haven assets, and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global Gold Holdings Hit Seven-Year High as Investors Take Cover - January 28, 2020
- Gold steady as markets gauge virus impact, await Fed decision - January 28, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Prices Declining, Just a Pre-Fed Fake Out - January 28, 2020