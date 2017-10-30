Global gold prices edge down on caution ahead of key meetings of 3 central banks

Gold prices inched lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major central banks and naming of the next US Federal Reserve chair. The market is awaiting cues from the meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee …
