Global gold prices slip on stronger dollar, but still near one-month high

Gold prices slipped on Monday as the dollar rose, but prices still held near the one-month highs hit last week as political and economic uncertainty in the US dominated sentiment. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,291.60 an ounce at 3.38pm, compared with …
