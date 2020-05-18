Asian shares were led higher by S&P 500 futures on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week peak as countries’ efforts to re-open their economies stirred hopes the world was nearer to emerging from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global Markets: Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump - May 17, 2020
- Gold: There’s very little reason to sell – BMO - May 17, 2020
- Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump - May 17, 2020