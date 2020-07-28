Gold hit a record high on Tuesday before the sheer scale of its gains drew a burst of profit-taking, which in turn helped the dollar from two-year lows and kept equity markets steady. By Marc Jones …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices could hit $3,500 in two years, analyst says - July 28, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite - July 28, 2020
- Gold Touches New Record as Global Stocks Edge Higher - July 28, 2020