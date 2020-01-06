Spot gold surged 1.2% to $1,569.47 per ounce in jittery trade and reached its highest since April 2013. Oil prices added to their gains on fears any conflict in the region could disrupt global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil jump in Asia as U.S. and Iran trade threats - January 5, 2020
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil surge in Asia as U.S., Iran exchange threats - January 5, 2020
- Gold, oil surge in Asia as U.S., Iran exchange threats - January 5, 2020