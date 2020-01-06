GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil surge in Asia as U.S., Iran exchange threats

Spot gold XAU= surged 1.6% to $1,575.37 per ounce in jittery trade and reached its highest since April 2013. Oil prices added to their gains on fears any conflict in the region could disrupt global …
