Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to their lowest levels since October, 2016, and gold soared to a six-year high, while riskier assets like stocks and oil prices dived. On Wall Street …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Rush into U.S. bonds sinks global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high - August 7, 2019
- Rate Cuts, Trade Wars, And Gold: 5 Things Every Investor Should Know Right Now - August 7, 2019
- Gold Price Tops $1,500 - August 7, 2019