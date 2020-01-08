Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday, while oil, safe-haven Treasury prices and gold shot higher after Iran fired rockets at U.S.-led forces in Iraq, stoking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes spark Mideast war fears
