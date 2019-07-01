The dollar added 0.4% on a basket of major currencies to 96.531. The dollar’s gains hurt gold, which fell 1.5% to $1,388 per ounce. Oil prices rose as much as $1 a barrel before giving up some of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-China trade truce lifts global stocks, gold falls - July 1, 2019
- Gold falls 2% as dollar, equities gain on US-China truce - July 1, 2019
- Freeport-McMoRan expects Q2 loss, cuts gold sales outlook - July 1, 2019