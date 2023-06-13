Inflation data is slated to be released on Tuesday. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year treasury slipped to 3.73% from 3.74% late Friday. The 2-year treasury yield fell to 4.57% from 4.60%. The US dollar rose to 139.
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
