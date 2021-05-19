Global shares slide as inflation fears spook tech and crypto investors, while gold hits a four-month high

Despite the Fed’s dovish tones, inflation concerns caused a broad equities sell-off. Gold hit a four-month high, boosted by a weaker dollar.
