Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Monday while European markets recovered from heavy selling last week, as traders awaited key US inflation data amid concerns over the prospect of another
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Global stocks on cautious footing before key US inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Gold prices hover near lowest point in 3 weeks - November 14, 2023