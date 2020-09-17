Godfall has gone gold, making it one of the first upcoming PS5 games to publicly lock in its progress and prepare for manufacturing.Developer Counterplay Games shared the news on its official Twitter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Troilus Gold: TGP Economics Inferior Relative To Peers - September 17, 2020
- Godfall is one of the first PS5 games to go gold - September 17, 2020
- Gold too Passive, Risks Deeper Correction - September 17, 2020