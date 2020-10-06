Review –“Following a very strong rally into a new all-time high at 2089.2 on 8/7, Gold had a fairly sharp correction, dropping more than $200 from its high. It then traded into a sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: 10/2 was probably a high - October 6, 2020
- To attract customers as gold prices soar, Tanishq to introduce light weight jewellery - October 6, 2020
- XAU/USD market mood: Recent inflows into exchange-traded funds continue to drive gold higher [Video] - October 6, 2020