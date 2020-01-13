The VC PMI identified the average gold price coming into this week as $1,557. The extreme daily level above the mean or Sell 1 level is $1,567 and the second level above the mean (Sell 2) is $1,574.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Watch out for this ‘anomaly’ when buying precious metals like gold, investor warns - January 13, 2020
- Gold: $1,600 Handle In Sight Again - January 13, 2020
- One Thing To Remember About The Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Share Price - January 13, 2020