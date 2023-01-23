Gold had a very good start into the new year. Only 75 USD are missing to the psychological number of 2,000 USD. Click here to read my analysis on gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: $2,000 An Ounce Seems Like Only A Matter Of Time (Technical Analysis) - January 23, 2023
- VIDEO: Why invest in gold as part of your portfolio? - January 23, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Markets Pull Back After Testing New Highs - January 23, 2023