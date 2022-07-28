Gold rose on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank could slow the pace of rate hikes in coming months, but a rise in the dollar prompted the metal to pull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold accelerates on gloomy U.S. economic readings - July 28, 2022
- Gold price extends rally after data shows unexpected contraction in US economy - July 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD on its way to test $1,790 - July 28, 2022