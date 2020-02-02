Crude oil plunges. Copper cascades to the downside. Gold is a magnet for capital in a continuation of a long-term bullish trend in all currencies. UGLD on dips to magnify exposure to the yellow metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Acts As A Safety Net During Risk-Off - February 2, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Breakout Over $1595.50 Could Trigger Acceleration into $1619.60 - February 2, 2020
- Inside The $215,000 Oscars 2020 Gift Bag: From An Antarctic Cruise To A Gold Vape Pen To A Smart Bra - February 2, 2020