Gold prices gained on Tuesday after falling over 1% in the previous session, as the dollar eased ahead of key U.S. inflation data. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,999.11 per ounce, as of 0456 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,013.30. related investing …
