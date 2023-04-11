U.S. dollar down 0.1% Focus on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday April 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Tuesday after falling over 1% in the previous session, as the dollar eased while investors awaited this week’s U.S. inflation data that could influence the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data - April 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; US inflation data in focus - April 10, 2023
- Gold hovers around $2,000 in anticipation of CPI data, more Fed cues - April 10, 2023