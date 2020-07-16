Gold again faces rejection above $1,810

Gold has retreated to $1,808 from the session high of $1,813. A sustained break above $1,810 remains elusive as the dollar draws bids. Upbeat China GDP may weaken the haven demand for the yellow metal …
