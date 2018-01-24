Gold aims for highest finish in over a year as dollar skids to 3-year lows

Gold prices rose sharply Wednesday, headed for their highest finish in more than a year, as Trump administration comments favoring a weaker dollar knocked the U.S. currency to three-year lows and buoyed the yellow metal. February gold GCG8, +1.10% gained …
