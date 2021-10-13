Gold futures head sharply higher on Wednesday, finding support as the U.S. dollar and bond yields weakened following reports on inflation and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold aims for one-month high as dollar, bond yields fall after inflation report - October 13, 2021
- Will US inflation data drive gold prices higher or lower? [Video] - October 13, 2021
- EXCLUSIVE Banks prepare to scrap LME gold and silver contracts, sources say - October 13, 2021