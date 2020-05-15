EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed’s Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP figures are set to show a relatively moderate drop in output. USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level - May 15, 2020
- Gold: An unexpected break below 1722 targets 1710 - May 15, 2020
- Gold Futures: Further gains remains on the table - May 15, 2020