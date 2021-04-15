In the case of the metal passing the resistance of the 1,750.00 level, the pair could test the March high levels above the 1,755.00 mark. On the other hand, a decline would look for support first in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold analysis: Once again tests 1,750.00 - April 15, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate In Your Cities, States As Wedding Season Approaches - April 15, 2021
- i-80 Gold Completes the Acquisition of the Getchell Project in Nevada - April 15, 2021