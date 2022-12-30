Gold prices continue trading upwards within the boundaries of a Rising Wedge chart formation. This is typically a bearish pattern that can open the door to resuming the previous downtrend. In this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead - December 29, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher toward $1815s on falling US yields, weaker USD - December 29, 2022
- Organized gold jewellery retailers’ revenue to jump 23-25% this fiscal - December 29, 2022