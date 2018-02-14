Gold prices rose as the US Dollar continued to correct lower having hit a one-month high on Friday. The greenback’s weakness may reflect protective pre-positioning ahead of the upcoming release of US CPI data. That is expected to show price growth slowed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall if US CPI Tops Expectations - February 14, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dollar Will Have Biggest Impact on Gold Prices - February 14, 2018
- Gold hits 1-week high on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. data - February 14, 2018