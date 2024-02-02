This is good news, since the current gold-platinum ratio is in the second-highest quartile of trailing-year change, represented by the second row from the bottom in the table. That quartile gained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold on track for best week since Dec, focus on US jobs data - February 2, 2024
- Gold and platinum are giving strong clues that stocks could gain 15% or more this year - February 2, 2024
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan - February 2, 2024