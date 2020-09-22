The analogy in his essay is that from a technical (chart) standpoint, the price of gold and silverare building energy to the point that they are getting closer and closer to breaking out of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Silver are still locked and loaded… Don’t be out of ammo - September 22, 2020
- 3 “Strong Buy” Gold Stocks to Hedge Volatility - September 22, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading 0.54% lower as the dollar strength continues - September 22, 2020