Gold and silver futures climbed Thursday, with prices for both metals marking their highest settlements in two weeks, as U.S. economic data raised prospects for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price surges as Fed rate cut bets lift prices to two-week peak - June 20, 2024
- Gold and silver futures settle at two-week highs - June 20, 2024
- Silver price today: Silver is up 2.22% today - June 20, 2024